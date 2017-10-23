Motivation Monday: Oklahoma commit Brey Walker dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Westmoore (Oklahoma City, Okla.), offensive tackle Brey Walker, an Oklahoma commit.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Basically taking advantage of the opportunity to train and play every day. Most players don’t get that this can all be taken away from us at any time so I just try and stay thankful and hungry when I’m training and playing. That’s what makes me go harder.”

