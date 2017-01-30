Motivation Monday: Olivia Nelson-Ododa, country's No. 1 junior, dishes on what fuels her fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga) forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa, the No. 1 player in the ESPN HoopGurlz 100.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My parents. They’ve sacrificed so much time, effort and money to help me be the best player that I can be. I find that really inspiring. I feel like I owe it to them to give it everything I’ve got every time I step on the floor.”

Here are the fruits of Olivia Nelson-Ododa’s motivation.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY