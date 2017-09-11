Motivation Monday: Stanford RB commit Justus Woods dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up Charlotte Christian School (Charlotte, N.C.) running back Justus Woods, a Stanford commit

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My desire to succeed. I really dream big and I know that to accomplish those dreams you’ve got to put in the work. Even with me going to Stanford; that was a goal of mine and I put in the work to do that. It just proved to me that whatever I set my mind to I can succeed at it if I work hard. That’s what makes me go.”

Here are the fruits of Justus Woods’ motivation.

