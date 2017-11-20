Motivation Monday: Texas RB commit Keaontay Ingram dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Carthage (Texas) running back Keaontay Ingram, a Texas commit.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Just seeing kids that are less fortunate than me, whether it be money-wise or if they’re sick or something like that. Things like that motivate me to go harder because I have no excuse not to give it everything I have because I’m blessed to be able to play this game at the highest level. It just makes me want to use everything I have because I know kids like that wish they could have the opportunities that I have.”

Here are the fruits of Keaontay Ingram’s motivation.

