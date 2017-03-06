Motivation Monday: UCLA signee Jaylen Hands dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Foothills Christian (San Diego, Calif.) point guard Jaylen Hands, a UCLA signee who was named to the McDonald’s All American Game.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Just me knowing that God gave me this talent on the court and me not wanting to waste it. I feel like every time I step on to the floor I owe it to God to play to the best of the abilities he’s given to me.”

Here are the fruits of Jaylen Hands’ motivation.

