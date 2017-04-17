Motivation Monday: UCLA signee Kris Wilkes dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with North Central (Indianapolis) wing Kris Wilkes, a UCLA signee who is ranked No. 9 overall in the ESPN 100.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Just remembering when I wasn’t as talented as everyone else. I remember everyone getting recognition and it really motivated me to want to get better and better. That’s something that I always remember and it makes me want to keep going hard at all times.”

Here are the fruits of Kris Wilkes’ motivation.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY