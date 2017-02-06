Motivation Monday: UCLA signee LiAngelo Ball dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Chino Hills (Chino Hills, Calif.) shooting guard LiAngelo Ball, a UCLA signee who is averaging 38 points per game.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Wanting to score the most points of any player in high school. I want to win the scoring title because I know that I can do that. I just know how to score the ball, and I want to be the best at it.”

Here are the fruits of LiAngelo Ball’s motivation.

