Motivation Monday: UNC signee Brandon Huffman dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) forward Brandon Huffman, a North Carolina signee.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Just making it in a lot of different places and coming back home and doing what I love at a high level. I’m from a small town in North Carolina and spent most of my life in Alaska; moving around because I’m a military kid. Now I’m back here in North Carolina living out my dream going to North Carolina next season. I know that God blessed me with this ability so that’s the ultimate motivator for me.”

Here are the fruits of Brandon Huffman’s motivation.

