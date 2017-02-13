Motivation Monday: UNC signee Jalek Felton dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Gray Collegiate (Columbia, S.C.) point guard Jalek Felton, a North Carolina signee and Jordan Brand All American.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Seeing my mom in the stands and thinking about how she took care of me and my sisters as a single parent. I just want to get to the point where she doesn’t have to want or need anything; she can just go get whatever she wants, whenever she wants. She made so many sacrifices for me to be able to showcase my talents. Same for my sisters; basketball has taken me a lot of places and I want them to be able to have their turn to see the world. I want to take care of them all.”

Here are the fruits of Jalek Felton’s motivation.

