Motivation Monday: Wheeler's (Ga.) Jordan Tucker dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) wing Jordan Tucker.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Remembering when I wasn’t considered one of the top players, when I wasn’t getting invited to camps and things like that. I’ve been working hard since the eighth grade and my parents have put in a lot with trainers and investing into my future. I owe it to them to give it my best every time I step onto the court.”

Here are the fruits of Jordan Tucker’s motivation.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY