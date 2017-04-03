Motivation Monday: WKU signee Mitchell Robinson dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Chalmette (New Orleans) center Mitchell Robinson, a Western Kentucky signee who is ranked No. 9 overall in the ESPN 100.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My grandmother. She lives in Pensacola, Florida, and she was the one that raised me. I want to be able to move her away from there and have her come stay with me wherever I end up. That’s what I think about every time I step on the court and it keeps me grinding.”

Here are the fruits of Mitchell Robinson’s motivation.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY