Motivation Monday: Zion Harmon dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Bowling Green (Bowling Green, Ky.) point guard Zion Harmon, an eighth-grader who is one of the youngest stars currently playing on the Nike EYBL with Boo Williams (Va.).

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “The fact that I’m playing in the name of Jesus. When I think about that it just makes me want to go harder and harder because he’s the reason I have the talent that I do. I just never want to take that for granted.”

Here are the fruits of Zion Harmon’s motivation.

