Mount Pleasant, Ursuline top seeds in DIAA basketball

Mount Pleasant earned the No. 1 seed among boys, and Ursuline took the top seed among girls when the seedings and pairings for the DIAA basketball tournaments were determined Friday.

The girls tournament starts Tuesday, followed by the boys on Wednesday. Eight first-round games will be played each night, on the home court of the higher-seeded teams.

The top eight seeds in each tournament received first-round byes and will host second-round games, with the girls playing Thursday and the boys playing next Friday. The lone exception is the second-seeded St. Thomas More boys, which will play at a site to be determined.

Admission to all first- and second-round games is $5, and all games will tip off at 7 p.m. each day.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games of both tournaments will be played at the Bob Carpenter Center. The girls quarterfinals will be Saturday, followed by the boys on Sunday. Starting times for each day will be determined once all second-round games are complete.

The girls semifinal doubleheader will be Wednesday, March 8, followed by the boys semifinals on Thursday, March 9. The girls championship game will be Friday, March 10, with the boys final on Saturday, March 11.

Tickets for all sessions played at the Bob are $8, and are available online in advance at https://statechamps.com/clients/diaa/. Tickets may also be sold at the door, but the boys quarterfinals, semifinals and finals have often sold out in advance the last four years. Each championship game will also be streamed for a fee at www.nfhsnetwork.com.

DIAA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT



First round

Wednesday, all games start at 7 p.m.

No. 17 Cape Henlopen (14-6) at No. 16 Caesar Rodney (14-6)

No. 24 Wilmington Friends (12-8) at No. 9 St. Georges (16-4)

No. 20 Lake Forest (12-8) at No. 13 William Penn (11-9)

No. 21 Red Lion Christian (11-8) at No. 12 Milford (12-8)

No. 18 Indian River (12-8) at No. 15 St. Mark’s (15-5)

No. 23 Howard (11-9) at No. 10 Appoquinimink (13-7)

No. 19 Caravel (14-6) at No. 14 Hodgson (15-5)

No. 22 Laurel (12-8) at No. 11 Sanford (12-8)

Second round

Friday, March 3. All games start at 7 p.m.

Cape Henlopen-Caesar Rodney winner at No. 1 Mount Pleasant (17-3)

Friends-St. Georges winner at No. 8 Glasgow (13-7)

Lake Forest-William Penn winner at No. 4 Woodbridge (18-2)

Red Lion Christian-Milford winner at No. 5 Smyrna (18-2)

Indian River-St. Mark’s winner vs. No. 2 St. Thomas More (17-3), site TBA

Howard-Appoquinimink winner at No. 7 Newark (16-3)

Caravel-Hodgson winner at No. 3 Salesianum (15-5)

Laurel-Sanford winner at No. 6 St. Elizabeth (13-7)

Quarterfinals

Sunday, March 5

At Bob Carpenter Center, times TBA

Semifinals

Thursday, March 9

At Bob Carpenter Center, times TBA

Championship

Saturday, March 11

At Bob Carpenter Center, time TBA

DIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT



First round

Tuesday, all games start at 7 p.m.

No. 17 Milford (12-8) at No. 16 Lake Forest (14-6)

No. 24 DMA (12-8) at No. 9 Laurel (17-3)

No. 20 Mount Pleasant (12-8) at No. 13 Cape Henlopen (12-8)

No. 21 Delmarva Christian (9-11) at No. 12 Hodgson (14-6)

No. 18 Dover (9-11) at No. 15 Howard (14-6)

No. 23 Wilmington Friends (12-8) at No. 10 Archmere (14-6)

No. 19 St. Thomas More (13-7) at No. 14 Sussex Central (14-6)

No. 22 Delcastle (12-8) at No. 11 A.I. du Pont (14-6)

Second round

Thursday, all games start at 7 p.m.

Milford-Lake Forest winner at No. 1 Ursuline (19-1)

DMA-Laurel winner at No. 8 Sussex Tech (14-5)

Mount Pleasant-Cape Henlopen winner at No. 4 Sanford (17-3)

Delmarva Christian-Hodgson winner at No. 5 Conrad (19-1)

Dover-Howard winner at No. 2 Caesar Rodney (19-1)

Friends-Archmere winner at No. 7 St. Elizabeth (13-7)

St. Thomas More-Sussex Central winner at No. 3 Caravel (14-6)

Delcastle-A.I. du Pont winner at No. 6 Concord (16-3)

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 4

At Bob Carpenter Center, times TBA

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 8

At Bob Carpenter Center, times TBA

Championship

Friday, March 10

At Bob Carpenter Center, time TBA

