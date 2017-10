Rushing for 328 yards in a game would be a noteworthy accomplishment for any football player, at any level, against any opponent.

Daunte Martin racked up that total in a quarter.

Martin, the running back at Mount Union (Pa.), carried 12 times for 328 yards and a whopping seven touchdowns in the first quarter.

“The O-line played great tonight and just made everything easy,” Martin said after the game.

Mount Union went on to beat Everett (Pa.), 56-20.