Mountain Pointe girls upset 2016 champion Hamilton to advance to 6A semifinals

Eva Kulovitz jump-started No. 10-seeded Phoenix Mountain Pointe with three 3-pointers.

Baily Osmer finished off the upset of host and No. 2-seed Chandler Hamilton with two free throws and a layup in the final 48 seconds Friday night.

Mountain Pointe’s 60-56 victory was its second upset of a higher seed in the 6A Conference girls basketball state tournament, advancing to Thursday’s 3 p.m. semifinal against third-seed Surprise Valley Vista at Gila River Arena in Glendale.

“We’re going to enjoy this a little bit,” coach Justin Hager said.

Hager was relieved to get through, after Hamilton (25-4), the 2016 state champion and ranked No. 1 in 6A by azcentral sports, had cut a 12-point deficit to two on Maddie Frederick’s jumper in the lane with a minute to play.

Hamilton’s press helped get it back in.

But in the end, Mountain Pointe (23-9) was able to make free throws.

Mountain Pointe made 9 of 11 free throws in the final quarter. It made six free throws in the final 1:39, three by Lexi Evans.

Evans’ free throw with 8 seconds to play gave Mountain Pointe a four-point lead, and it didn’t have to worry about Frederick’s 3 that didn’t fall as time expired.

“It’s a defensive game,” said forward Jenise Strover, who had 16 points and did a good job helping neutralize post player Maya Banks, who finished with 12 points. “You play defense, run your offense, you win the game. They’re a rebounding team. Box out and get the rebounds, you win the game.”

It was a revenge game for Mountain Pointe, which lost to Hamilton 60-47 in the Tempe Marcos de Niza tournament in November.

Mountain Pointe also avenged a late November 47-44 loss to Phoenix Xavier with a 51-47 victory in the round of 16.

Frederick, who made All-Arizona last season, had nine of her 20 points in the fourth quarter.

But Hamilton dug a hole in the third quarter when it made just 3 of 14 shots, leading to the end of its 12-game winning streak.

Kulovitz gave Mountain Pointe a 29-20 lead with her third 3-pointer with 3:27 left in the first half.

A steal and three free throws by Strover in the final 1:35 of the half gave Mountain Pointe an eight-point cushion.

Mountain Pointe shot 58 percent in the first quarter and 66 percent in the second quarter.

This was only the second loss to an Arizona team for Hamilton, which lost by a point to Valley Vista early in the season.

“(Kulovitz) is streaky,” Hager said. “Eve came up big. I’m so proud of her. She’s a spot shooter. She did a great job with the rebounds, too.”

