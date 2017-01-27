Mountain Pointe's Isaiah Pola-Mao commits to USC

Three-time All-Arizona safety Isaiah Pola-Mao of Phoenix Mountain Pointe has committed to USC.

Pola-Mao announced his commitment during a ceremony at the school on Friday morning.

Pola-Mao is ranked 116th in the country in USA TODAY’s composite football player rankings that includes Rivals, Scout, ESPN and 247 Sports.

Last week, Mountain Pointe coach Norris Vaughan said he believed Pola-Mao would choose between ASU and USC. Pola-Mao was going to announce on Signing Day, but Vaughan convinced him to move it up to be different.

Pola-Mao was a big-play receiver, but he left a legacy on defense. He had seven interceptions as a sophomore, four his junior year and 10 this season, including six in the last three playoff games.

He returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns in the 47-21 6A Conference quarterfinal win over Mesa Desert Ridge. He had an interception in the 21-14 semifinal win over Mesa Red Mountain and two more in the state final against Chandler, a 37-17 loss, in which he injured his shoulder.

“I thought he was the best player in the state,” Vaughan said.

Pola-Mao, an imposing figure at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, was arguably the biggest hitter in the state. It was hard to get around him. He had 100 tackles, 31 solo, this year. He broke up 18 passes and caused two fumbles, including one in the championship game.

On offense, Pola-Mao had his biggest season, catching 27 passes for 640 yards (23.7 yards per catch) and nine TDs. His performance in the first meeting with Chandler was off the charts. He caught two TD passes, set up another with a diving grab near the goal line and intercepted a pass in the 52-7 win.

Mountain Pointe was ranked among the top 10 teams in the nation most of the season with Pola-Mao the heart and soul of the team.

