Mountain Ridge's all-time baseball lineup card

Glendale Mountain Ridge hasn’t won a state title but coach Lance Billingsley has put out a consistently strong baseball program that last year fell to Chandler Hamilton in the 6A state final.

Billingsley filled out an all-time Mountain Ridge baseball lineup card for me.

No. 1 Mikey Reynolds, INF, 2009

He was an All-SEC infielder for Texas A&M after leaving Mountain Ridge. He played in the Atlanta Braves’ and St. Louis Cardinals’ organizations. Still gives back to the program.

No. 2 Matthew Dyer, C, 2016

He was the Arizona co-Player of the Year as selected by coaches last season. Was key to team’s state final run with not only a great bat but defensive skills. He is now playing for Oregon in the Pac-12. One of the best team players the program has seen.

No. 3 Austin Pashcke, 1B, 2013

Versatile player who hit with power. Went on to play at Yavapai Community College.

No. 4 Chris Duffy, OF, 1998

After a brilliant high school career, Duffy played at South Mountain CC and Arizona State, before moving onto the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.

No. 5 Kyle Steiner, U, 2008

This great utility man was the first player in school history to make All-Arizona. He went to the University of Arizona and also played at New Mexico.

No. 6 Cameron Cannon, INF, 2016

He was All-Arizona as a junior and made second team all-state his senior year. He is one off two Mountain Ridge players in history to be chosen for the Area Code games. He started three varsity seasons. He is currently playing for UA.

No. 7 Tanner Murphy, DH, 2010

He was drafted out of high school by the Baltimore Orioles. Left-handed hitting catcher with a bit-time arm, Billingsley said. Could hit for average and power. He is the older half-brother of Cannon.

No. 8 Brendan Duffy, OF, 2003

Played at South Mountain and Oral Roberts.

No. 9 Sawyer Treese, OF, 2015

Was second-team all-state as a junior. Had game-saving catch against Hamilton that assured team a third-place finish at state. It is considered one of the greatest catches in school history. Playing at Glendale CC under coach Dave Grant, who this season won his 1,000th career game.

Sub: Tristan Thomas, OF, 2016

Versatile gap hitter with power who played varsity since his sophomore year. Currently playing at Paradise Valley CC.

Pitchers

Eddie Bonine, 1999

Pitched in the Tigers’, Phillies’ and Diamondbacks’ organizations. He gives back to the program and helps current players.

Justin Revels, 2015

Made first-team all-state his senior year. Beat Horizon and Hamilton in the same week at state. Big-game pitcher.

Corey Burns, 2005

Drafted by the Cleveland Indians. He is currently in the New York Mets organization. Another former player who gives back to the program.

Parker Markel, 2009

Played at Yavapai. A current free agent playing in Asia after having played in the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

