Mr. and Miss Show-Me Basketball 2017 finalists named

Five basketball players from in and around Springfield are finalists to win one of the top high school hoops honors in Missouri.

The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association named its finalists for the Mr. Show-Me Basketball and the Miss Show-Me Basketball awards. The awards are given annually to the top senior players in the state according to the coaches association.

This year’s Miss Show-Me Basketball finalists include Jordan Sanders of Kickapoo, Kelsey Winfrey of Lebanon and Amanda Kearney of Branson. The list of boys finalists includes a pair of Kickapoo Chiefs in Jared Ridder and Cameron Davis.

Sanders averaged 22 points and nine rebounds per game her senior year. She is a two-time all-state selection signed to play basketball at University of California-Irvine. Sanders holds Kickapoo records for single-game scoring, field goals made, and single-season scoring average.

Kearney led Branson to the Class 5 playoff quarterfinals. Branson’s all-time leading scorer put away 22.2 points per game as a senior. Kearney will play college basketball at Harding University.

Winfrey led Lebanon (23-6) in most statistical categories including points, rebounds, assists, steals field goal shooting, 3-point shooting and free throw shooting. Winfrey scored 21.6 points per game with averages of 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 4.9 steals per game as a senior. She is signed to play basketball for University of Missouri.

Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year Jared Ridder holds Kickapoo’s all-time leading scoring record with 1,628 points in his career. Kickapoo went 26-5 on the season, won the Ozark Conference and defeated Chaminade to place third in the Class 5 state playoffs. Ridder signed to play for Xavier University.

Davis scored 620 points and grabbed 127 rebounds as a senior. He averaged 20 points and four rebounds per game. Davis signed to play basketball for four years at the U.S. Naval Academy, with a five-year military service commitment to follow.

Mr. & Miss Show-Me Basketball will be announced at the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State banquet on Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at the University Plaza Convention Center in Springfield.

MBCA Mr. and Miss Show-Me Basketball Award

Mr. Show-Me Basketball 2017 finalists:

Jacob Gilyard, Barstow

Wyatt Yess, Parkway West

Cameron Davis, Kickapoo

Levi Stockard, Vashon

Jared Ridder, Kickapoo

Brandon McKissic, SLUH

Elijah Childs, Lee’s Summit West

Caleb Bennett, Lafayette (St. Joseph)

Miss Show-Me Basketball 2017 finalists:

Jordan Sanders, Kickapoo

Kelsey Winfrey, Lebanon

Madison Treece, Rock Bridge

Elle Brown, Rock Bridge

Lauryn Miller, Kirkwood

Nyjah White, Hickman

Devin Fuhring, St. James

Danni Nichols, Hickman

Amanda Kearney, Branson

Aaliyah Johnson, Lee’s Summit North