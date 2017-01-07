Mr. Football Hunter Johnson wins Army All-American Game MVP

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-align: justify; font: 12.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

Brownsburg quarterback Hunter Johnson, winner of 2016 IndyStar Mr. Football presented by Marian University, was named MVP of the Army All-American Game in San Antonio on Saturday.

A Clemson commit, Johnson looked sharp in leading the East to its first touchdown. After connecting with Michigan commit Donovan Peoples-Jones from Cass Tech (Detroit) for a 19-yard first down on his first pass, he tossed a 61-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with 6:20 to go in the first half.

“It was a blast, so much fun,” Johnson told USA TODAY Sports. “I could not have expected a better time.”

A four-year starter at quarterback, Johnson passed for 2,233 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior and rushed for 525 yards and three TDs. His career totals of 6,657 passing yards and 69 touchdown passes are both school records.

Johnson, who graduated early from Brownsburg, will arrive on Clemson’s campus Sunday — just in time to watch the Tigers face Alabama in the national championship game.