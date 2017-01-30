Mr. Smalls holds 9th annual Shalerpalooza concert

This year, Shalerpalooza is scheduled for Saturday, February 18th and is expected to be bigger and better than ever. Shalerpalooza is an event organized by Dale Mangold, a janitor at Shaler Area High School.

The concert is held at Mr. Smalls in Millvale and consists of a huge variety of performances. This year, there is a wide range of acts including student bands, DJs and solo singers, guitarists, drummers, etc. Shalerpalooza is not just an event for rock/metal music, the music type ranges all the way from EDM to pop.

“It’s more than just a rock concert, people get that misconception. All genres of music are welcomed. That’s what it’s all about, to try and have a wide variety of music for everyone attending” Mangold said.

This concert will be the 9th annual Shaler Palooza. Mangold is dedicated to his music and wanted to create an event where students could get involved while doing something they’re passionate about.

“That’s what’s nice about Shalerpalooza, it allows everyone to be themselves. We want everyone to have a positive experience,”Mangold said.

Shalerpalooza does not just consist of student acts. In the past, teachers including Mr. McDermott, Mr. Krenn and Mr. Haberman have all performed. Mangold himself also performs with his band,Tobacco Road. Tobacco Road will learn and play music prior to the show for any solo acts that need background music.

Originally, Shalerpalooza was not intended to be a fundraising event.

“At that time, a senior at Shaler, Jessica Peluso, was killed in a car accident and a lot of the bands performing just happened to be seniors and knew her personally. So we thought about starting a scholarship in her name. We spoke with the family and thought maybe we could have the first Shalerpalooza in her name as well. I decided to turn it into a fundraiser and we donated all the money earned towards her scholarship,” Mangold said.

Now, the concert is an event to raise money for class funds for grades 9-12. Each year, Shalerpalooza raises approximately $4000 with about 300-400 people in attendance.

The concert itself requires preparation and time. Planning the event in late November. The rental of Mr. Smalls costs about $1200, including lights, sound, staff and security. Advertising and t-shirts cost about $300. Luckily, Mangold receives lots of help from the community. Hardee’s, Opus One Productions and VFW post 9199 are all contributing sponsors.

Tickets for the show are sold at the activities office for $8 and at the door for $10. Mangold and all the performers worked extremely hard practicing and organizing this year’s concert. If you have never attended before, this year would be the perfect opportunity.

“I’d like to see more crossovers of students in attendance as well as more staff. But most of all, I’d like to continue to promote and feature our student body and give them some experience in the entertainment industry. This will hopefully let them live and experience some of their dreams,” Mangold said.