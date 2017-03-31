Muller dominates as John Jay cruises in season opener

Ally Muller pitched a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts to lead the John Jay softball team in a 10-0 win over The Ursuline School in its season opener on Thursday.

Nina Simms was 2 for 5 with a homer, two RBI and two runs for the Patriots. Kelly Rattigan went 3 for 5 with two runs, Olivia Rooney was 2 for 2 with a walk, two RBI and two runs, and Lyndsey Gillespie went 2 for 4 with a triple and a run.

“We’ve got a young team with a few new faces, but the team has bonded from the start and the chemistry is great right now,” said Patriots coach Mike Crocco, whose team won the Section 1 Class AA title last season. “That’s encouraging to see and we’re optimistic.”

The Patriots host Yorktown at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.