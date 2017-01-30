Multiple athletes to hold signing ceremonies Wednesday

Wednesday is the first day of the signing period for National Letters of Intent for football, soccer and men’s water polo.

There are a number of signing ceremonies planned throughout the Mid-Valley on Wednesday.

Kennedy senior Bishop Mitchell will sign a letter of intent to play football at Portland State at 11:15 a.m.

McNary senior Kolby Barker will have a signing party for his commitment to play football at Air Force Academy at McNary’s Library at 2:30 p.m.

Sprague will have a signing ceremony for Sarah Teubner and Cody Vestal at 2:30 p.m. in Sprague’s library.

South Salem twins Hannah Clifford and Hailey Clifford will sign to play soccer at Arizona at 2:45 p.m. in South Salem’s Little Theater.

Central senior Marlon Tuipulotu has verbally committed to play football at USC, but he has left for USC to enroll in school early and will not be having a signing ceremony.

The signing period runs through April 1 for football and August 1 for soccer and men’s water polo.

Honors

South Salem senior Evina Westbrook has been named a midseason candidate for the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The 6-foot guard, who has signed to Tennessee, averaged 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.9 rebounds, 5.4 steals and 1.4 blocks through South Salem’s first 18 games.

