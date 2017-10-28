Football players in Pa. sickened from fumes in locker room

More than a dozen football players from a Pennsylvania school fell ill Friday night after being overcome by hazardous fumes.

According to NBC10 Philadelphia, first responders descended on Penncrest (Media, Pa.) late Friday.

At around 10 p.m. players and coaches returned to the locker room at the school after its game against Radnor, according to NBC10. Officials told the station that at least 13 people were overcome by the fumes, and 911 was called.

According to what Middletown fire official Mark Kirchgasser told NBC10, an ozone machine — a device used to purify air and prevent mold — in the locker room caused an “irritant” to some players. The 13 players were treated by local EMS, then later taken to area hospitals for observation.

Symptoms ranged from watery eyes to coughing, Kirchgasser said. Meanwhile, county officials called in a hazmat team to the scene.

The Rose Tree Media School District said in a news release that the students were later released from the hospital and are “doing fine.”

A later investigation found that the ozone purifier discharge timing was out of sync, causing it to impact people in the locker room, the district said according to NBC10.