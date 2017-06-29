Mumps outbreak shuts down Hawaii school's football workouts

The state of Hawaii has been under siege by an outbreak of mumps, with nearly 120 cases of the rare disease emerging across the state through the first six months of 2017. Now the spread has reached the Farrington High School football team after one of its players or staff members contracted the disease.

While only one Farrington player or staff member (reports have yet to determine whether a player or member of the coaching staff was the individual who contracted mumps) has had a confirmed diagnosis, the program is taking no chances, officially suspending all training activities until July 3 to ensure that other players are not put at any undue risk of contracting the virus.

“An individual with Farrington High School’s football team has been confirmed as having had an infection with the mumps virus and attended school fot at least one day during the infectious period,” Farrington athletic director Harold Tanaka told Hawaii News Now. “The health and safety of our students and staff are of utmost important.”