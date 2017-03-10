Murray shocks Butler in Girls Sweet 16

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – Macey Turley hit 18 of 21 free throws and scored 25 points to lead the Murray High School girls basketball team to a 65-56 upset of defending champion Butler in Friday’s quarterfinals of the St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16 at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena.

Maddie Waldrop added 13 points and nine rebounds as Murray (28-5) – No. 8 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – advanced to face the Clark County-Mercer County winner in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal.

Murray never trailed in the game and led by as many as 13 points early in the third quarter.

No. 1 Butler (33-3) was slowed by a slew of foul trouble and shot just 35.2 percent (19 of 54) for the game. The Bearettes were trying to win their third state title in four years.

Teri Goodlett scored 19 points to lead Butler. Jaelynn Penn added 13 points and eight rebounds.

This story will be updated.

MURRAY 65, BUTLER 56

MURRAY (28-5) – Brittany Lawson 4p; Lex Mayes 12p, 3s; Macey Turley 25p, 4a; Maddie Waldrop 13p, 9rp; Alexis Burpo 9p, 8r; Grace Campbell 2p.

BUTLER (33-3) – Bre Torrens 2p, 6a; Tasia Jeffries 8p; Jaelynn Penn 13p, 8r; Teri Goodlett 19p; Molly Lockhart 1p, 11r; Kiara Cain 2p; Janna Lewis 11p, 4r, 4s.