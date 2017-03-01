Basketball Must See Video: Full-court shot wins sectional game By Indianapolis, IN, Star March 1, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email basketball, High school boys basketball, indiana high school basketball, Video games, Indianapolis, Arlington High School (Indianapolis IN), Basketball, Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Boys basketball: Beech Grove outlasts Whiteland in overtime Video 4A sectionals: Zach Gunn, HSE prevent Fishers’ upset attempt Video HS basketball notebook: On Connersville, Albers and more