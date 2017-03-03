Mustangs' McConnell named to USA Today list

Merritt Island infielder Brady McConnell was named to the All-USA preseason team announced by USA Today.

McConnell has already signed with the University of Florida, and last season he batted .490,drove in 32 runs, stole 15 bases and homered three times.

In the first two games of this season, McConnell has gone 3-for-7 at the plate, driving in four runs and doubling twice. The Mustangs were 2-0 entering Friday night’s game at Bayside.

McConnell was one of six Florida players named to the 20-member All-USA team.

Palm Bay senior Dez Arthur has signed to play football for Tusculum of Greeneville, Tenn.

In the 2016 regular season, he rushed for 377 yards, caught 34 passes for 558 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Arthur, who played several skill positions for the Pirates, will join the Division II team competing in the South Atlantic Conference.

That conference named Viera graduate Jay Boyd to its freshman defensive player of the year after he led the SAC in interceptions with five and kickoff returns at 25.9 yards per attempt. He became the school’s first freshman named to an all-America team and was a finalist for the Cliff Harris Award, given to the nation’s top small-college defensive player.

Jake Geyer and Tyler Tatro signed letters of intent with colleges on Friday afternoon in the Titusville High cafeteria.

Geyer signed with Nova Southeastern soccer. Despite injury this season, he played 12 games and scored 17 goals while assisting on 10 more. He played on the 2016 Brevard Soccer Alliance state cup team.

Tatro signed with Tufts swimming. With the Terriers in the fall, he won a fourth-place state medal in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.

An 18-hole golf tournament will serve as a fundraiser for Cocoa High football on April 1 at Turtle Creek Golf Club in Rockledge.

The cost is $75 per golfer, and hole sponsorships are available for $100 each. The fee covers range balls, a cart, greens fee, lunch and a goodie bag. Contact John Wilkinson at 321-213-1940 or Lance Jenkins at 321-302-0324.

Space Coast Crew and Pine Crest Crew will compete in a dual meet regatta on March 11 on the Banana River, and the races can be seen from Mather’s Bridge in Indian Harbour Beach.

Racing will begin at 8:30 a.m., launching from the boathouse at Oars and Paddles. The races will run 1,500 meters and will feature boys and girls in varsity and sub-varsity competition.

