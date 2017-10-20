Mustapha Muhammad gets Under Armour jersey, picks Michigan

Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas) tight end Mustapha Muhammad must be a multi-tasker, because he got a lot done Friday night.

Muhammad committed to Michigan as he was receiving his jersey for the Under Armour All-America Game jersey as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour. A few moments later, he went out and played in Ridge Point’s homecoming game with Fort Bend Dulles (Sugar Land).

Muhammad is 6-4 and 235 pounds and the No. 44-ranked recruit in the 2018 class according to ESPN. He chose the Wolverines over UCLA, Clemson, LSU and Texas.

The media-saavy Muhammad even tweeted out a poll regarding his college choices earlier in the day:

Where am I headed? — Ⓜ️ustapha (@MustaphaM_) October 20, 2017

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.