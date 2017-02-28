Menu
My AP high school basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week:

Thomas Carr Howe High School junior Tony Hopkins (11) drives the ball to the basket along the baseline as Cathedral High School senior Danny Goggans (33) rushes in to defend during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.

Class 4A

  1. Warren Central (21-2)
  2. New Albany (21-3)
  3. Fort Wayne North Side (21-2)
  4. Castle (20-3)
  5. Logansport (23-1)
  6. McCutcheon (21-2)
  7. North Central (20-4)
  8. Carmel (18-4)
  9. Ben Davis (16-5)
  10. Hamilton Southeastern (19-5)

Class 3A

  1. Culver Academy (19-2)
  2. Crispus Attucks (18-4)
  3. NorthWood (20-2)
  4. Evansville Bosse (15-7)
  5. Brownstown Central (21-2)
  6. Griffith (20-3)
  7. Tri-West (20-3)
  8. Twin Lakes (19-3)
  9. Manual (17-6)
  10. Fort Wayne Luers (15-7)

Class 2A

  1. Providence (20-2)
  2. Barr-Reeve (21-2)
  3. Northeastern (19-5)
  4. Oak Hill (19-3)
  5. Howe (16-8)
  6. Southwood (18-4)
  7. Linton-Stockton (20-4)
  8. Broad Ripple (17-5)
  9. Shenandoah (18-4)
  10. Scecina (15-9)

Class A

  1. Tindley (17-5)
  2. Lafayette Central Catholic (17-6)
  3. Oldenburg Academy (20-3)
  4. Clinton Prairie (20-3)
  5. Tri-County (21-2)
  6. Wood Memorial (18-5)
  7. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (15-9)
  8. Gary 21st Century (14-8)
  9. South Newton (18-5)
  10. Oregon-Davis (17-6)
Howe is on my Class 2A ballot.

