My AP high school basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week:
Class 4A
- Warren Central (21-2)
- New Albany (21-3)
- Fort Wayne North Side (21-2)
- Castle (20-3)
- Logansport (23-1)
- McCutcheon (21-2)
- North Central (20-4)
- Carmel (18-4)
- Ben Davis (16-5)
- Hamilton Southeastern (19-5)
Class 3A
- Culver Academy (19-2)
- Crispus Attucks (18-4)
- NorthWood (20-2)
- Evansville Bosse (15-7)
- Brownstown Central (21-2)
- Griffith (20-3)
- Tri-West (20-3)
- Twin Lakes (19-3)
- Manual (17-6)
- Fort Wayne Luers (15-7)
Class 2A
- Providence (20-2)
- Barr-Reeve (21-2)
- Northeastern (19-5)
- Oak Hill (19-3)
- Howe (16-8)
- Southwood (18-4)
- Linton-Stockton (20-4)
- Broad Ripple (17-5)
- Shenandoah (18-4)
- Scecina (15-9)
Class A
- Tindley (17-5)
- Lafayette Central Catholic (17-6)
- Oldenburg Academy (20-3)
- Clinton Prairie (20-3)
- Tri-County (21-2)
- Wood Memorial (18-5)
- Fort Wayne Blackhawk (15-9)
- Gary 21st Century (14-8)
- South Newton (18-5)
- Oregon-Davis (17-6)