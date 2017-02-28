My AP high school basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week:

Class 4A

Warren Central (21-2) New Albany (21-3) Fort Wayne North Side (21-2) Castle (20-3) Logansport (23-1) McCutcheon (21-2) North Central (20-4) Carmel (18-4) Ben Davis (16-5) Hamilton Southeastern (19-5)

Class 3A

Culver Academy (19-2) Crispus Attucks (18-4) NorthWood (20-2) Evansville Bosse (15-7) Brownstown Central (21-2) Griffith (20-3) Tri-West (20-3) Twin Lakes (19-3) Manual (17-6) Fort Wayne Luers (15-7)

Class 2A

Providence (20-2) Barr-Reeve (21-2) Northeastern (19-5) Oak Hill (19-3) Howe (16-8) Southwood (18-4) Linton-Stockton (20-4) Broad Ripple (17-5) Shenandoah (18-4) Scecina (15-9)

Class A