My AP high school basketball ballot

My Associated Press boys high school basketball ballot for this week:
Class 4A
- North Central (13-1)
- New Albany (11-2)
- Carmel (10-2)
- Castle (15-2)
- Fort Wayne North Side (15-1)
- Warren Central (11-1)
- Pike (12-3)
- Logansport (12-1)
- Hamilton Southeastern (12-2)
- South Bend Riley (11-0)
Class 3A
- NorthWood (12-0)
- Culver Academy (7-1)
- Evansville Bosse (9-4)
- Park Tudor (10-3)
- Brebeuf Jesuit (7-4)
- Twin Lakes (12-1)
- Brownstown Central (12-0)
- Manual (10-1)
- Andrean (9-1)
- Griffith (12-1)
Class 2A
- Barr-Reeve (12-1)
- Providence (11-1)
- Oak Hill (12-2)
- Northeastern (11-3)
- Broad Ripple (8-2)
- Howe (8-5)
- Henryville (13-2)
- Linton-Stockton (11-3)
- Covington (10-4)
- Westview (8-5)
Class A
- Tindley (11-3)
- Lafayette Central Catholic (7-3)
- Oldenburg Academy (11-1)
- Tri-County (11-1)
- Fort Wayne Blackhawk (9-6)
- Arlington (7-2)
- Wood Memorial (8-3)
- Lakewood Park (7-2)
- Clinton Prairie (10-2)
- Oregon-Davis (11-3)
