Basketball

My AP high school basketball ballot

My Associated Press boys high school basketball ballot for this week:

Class 4A

North Central Panthers Emmanuel Little (14) blocks a shot by Warren Central Warriors Trequan Spivey (12) during second half action between Warren Central and North Central in Marion County boys semifinals, at Southport High School, Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. North Central won, 69-65.

  1. North Central (13-1)
  2. New Albany (11-2)
  3. Carmel (10-2)
  4. Castle (15-2)
  5. Fort Wayne North Side (15-1)
  6. Warren Central (11-1)
  7. Pike (12-3)
  8. Logansport (12-1)
  9. Hamilton Southeastern (12-2)
  10. South Bend Riley (11-0)

Class 3A

  1. NorthWood (12-0)
  2. Culver Academy (7-1)
  3. Evansville Bosse (9-4)
  4. Park Tudor (10-3)
  5. Brebeuf Jesuit (7-4)
  6. Twin Lakes (12-1)
  7. Brownstown Central (12-0)
  8. Manual (10-1)
  9. Andrean (9-1)
  10. Griffith (12-1)

Class 2A

  1. Barr-Reeve (12-1)
  2. Providence (11-1)
  3. Oak Hill (12-2)
  4. Northeastern (11-3)
  5. Broad Ripple (8-2)
  6. Howe (8-5)
  7. Henryville (13-2)
  8. Linton-Stockton (11-3)
  9. Covington (10-4)
  10. Westview (8-5)

Class A

  1. Tindley (11-3)
  2. Lafayette Central Catholic (7-3)
  3. Oldenburg Academy (11-1)
  4. Tri-County (11-1)
  5. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (9-6)
  6. Arlington (7-2)
  7. Wood Memorial (8-3)
  8. Lakewood Park (7-2)
  9. Clinton Prairie (10-2)
  10. Oregon-Davis (11-3)

