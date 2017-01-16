My AP high school basketball ballot

My Associated Press boys high school basketball ballot for this week:

Class 4A

North Central (13-1) New Albany (11-2) Carmel (10-2) Castle (15-2) Fort Wayne North Side (15-1) Warren Central (11-1) Pike (12-3) Logansport (12-1) Hamilton Southeastern (12-2) South Bend Riley (11-0)

Class 3A

NorthWood (12-0) Culver Academy (7-1) Evansville Bosse (9-4) Park Tudor (10-3) Brebeuf Jesuit (7-4) Twin Lakes (12-1) Brownstown Central (12-0) Manual (10-1) Andrean (9-1) Griffith (12-1)

Class 2A

Barr-Reeve (12-1) Providence (11-1) Oak Hill (12-2) Northeastern (11-3) Broad Ripple (8-2) Howe (8-5) Henryville (13-2) Linton-Stockton (11-3) Covington (10-4) Westview (8-5)

Class A