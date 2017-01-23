My AP high school basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week:

Class 4A

New Albany (13-2) Carmel (12-2) North Central (14-2) Castle (15-2) Fort Wayne North Side (16-1) Warren Central (12-1) Logansport (14-1) South Bend Riley (13-0) Pike (12-4) McCutcheon (13-2)

Class 3A

NorthWood (14-0) Culver Academy (9-1) Evansville Bosse (10-4) Park Tudor (12-3) Brebeuf Jesuit (8-4) Brownstown Central (13-0) Manual (12-1) Andrean (11-1) Crispus Attucks (10-4) Twin Lakes (13-2)

Class 2A

Barr-Reeve (14-1) Providence (13-1) Oak Hill (13-2) Howe (10-6) Northeastern (11-4) Henryville (14-3) Linton-Stockton (13-3) Broad Ripple (10-3) Covington (11-4) Westview (10-5)

Class A