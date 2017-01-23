My AP high school basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week:
Class 4A
- New Albany (13-2)
- Carmel (12-2)
- North Central (14-2)
- Castle (15-2)
- Fort Wayne North Side (16-1)
- Warren Central (12-1)
- Logansport (14-1)
- South Bend Riley (13-0)
- Pike (12-4)
- McCutcheon (13-2)
Class 3A
- NorthWood (14-0)
- Culver Academy (9-1)
- Evansville Bosse (10-4)
- Park Tudor (12-3)
- Brebeuf Jesuit (8-4)
- Brownstown Central (13-0)
- Manual (12-1)
- Andrean (11-1)
- Crispus Attucks (10-4)
- Twin Lakes (13-2)
Class 2A
- Barr-Reeve (14-1)
- Providence (13-1)
- Oak Hill (13-2)
- Howe (10-6)
- Northeastern (11-4)
- Henryville (14-3)
- Linton-Stockton (13-3)
- Broad Ripple (10-3)
- Covington (11-4)
- Westview (10-5)
Class A
- Tindley (11-4)
- Lafayette Central Catholic (10-3)
- Oldenburg Academy (14-1)
- Tri-County (13-1)
- Fort Wayne Blackhawk (10-7)
- Wood Memorial (9-4)
- Arlington (8-3)
- West Washington (11-3)
- Lakewood Park (7-4)
- Clinton Prairie (11-3)
