Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

My AP high school basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week:

New Albany is No. 1 on my Class 4A ballot this week.

New Albany is No. 1 on my Class 4A ballot this week.

Class 4A

  1. New Albany (13-2)
  2. Carmel (12-2)
  3. North Central (14-2)
  4. Castle (15-2)
  5. Fort Wayne North Side (16-1)
  6. Warren Central (12-1)
  7. Logansport (14-1)
  8. South Bend Riley (13-0)
  9. Pike (12-4)
  10. McCutcheon (13-2)

Class 3A

  1. NorthWood (14-0)
  2. Culver Academy (9-1)
  3. Evansville Bosse (10-4)
  4. Park Tudor (12-3)
  5. Brebeuf Jesuit (8-4)
  6. Brownstown Central (13-0)
  7. Manual (12-1)
  8. Andrean (11-1)
  9. Crispus Attucks (10-4)
  10. Twin Lakes (13-2)

Class 2A

  1. Barr-Reeve (14-1)
  2. Providence (13-1)
  3. Oak Hill (13-2)
  4. Howe (10-6)
  5. Northeastern (11-4)
  6. Henryville (14-3)
  7. Linton-Stockton (13-3)
  8. Broad Ripple (10-3)
  9. Covington (11-4)
  10. Westview (10-5)

Class A

  1. Tindley (11-4)
  2. Lafayette Central Catholic (10-3)
  3. Oldenburg Academy (14-1)
  4. Tri-County (13-1)
  5. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (10-7)
  6. Wood Memorial (9-4)
  7. Arlington (8-3)
  8. West Washington (11-3)
  9. Lakewood Park (7-4)
  10. Clinton Prairie (11-3)

, , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News