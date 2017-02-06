My AP high school basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week:
Class 4A
- Warren Central (15-1)
- Fort Wayne North Side (18-1)
- Castle (17-2)
- North Central (17-3)
- New Albany (16-3)
- Logansport (18-1)
- Carmel (14-3)
- South Bend Riley (15-0)
- McCutcheon (17-2)
- Pike (15-4)
Class 3A
- Culver Academy (12-1)
- NorthWood (15-1)
- Brownstown Central (18-0)
- Twin Lakes (16-2)
- Griffith (15-2)
- Crispus Attucks (12-4)
- Brebeuf Jesuit (11-5)
- Evansville Bosse (11-6)
- Fort Wayne Luers (11-5)
- Park Tudor (13-5)
Class 2A
- Providence (16-1)
- Oak Hill (15-2)
- Barr-Reeve (17-2)
- Northeastern (15-4)
- Henryville (16-3)
- Howe (11-7)
- Linton-Stockton (16-3)
- Broad Ripple (13-3)
- Lapel (12-7)
- Southwood (12-4)
Class A
- Tindley (13-4)
- Lafayette Central Catholic (11-5)
- Wood Memorial (13-4)
- Oldenburg Academy (16-2)
- Clinton Prairie (15-3)
- Tri-County (16-2)
- Fort Wayne Blackhawk (12-8)
- Arlington (11-4)
- Oregon-Davis (13-5)
- Gary 21st Century (10-8)