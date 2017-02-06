My AP high school basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week:

Class 4A

Warren Central (15-1) Fort Wayne North Side (18-1) Castle (17-2) North Central (17-3) New Albany (16-3) Logansport (18-1) Carmel (14-3) South Bend Riley (15-0) McCutcheon (17-2) Pike (15-4)

Class 3A

Culver Academy (12-1) NorthWood (15-1) Brownstown Central (18-0) Twin Lakes (16-2) Griffith (15-2) Crispus Attucks (12-4) Brebeuf Jesuit (11-5) Evansville Bosse (11-6) Fort Wayne Luers (11-5) Park Tudor (13-5)

Class 2A

Providence (16-1) Oak Hill (15-2) Barr-Reeve (17-2) Northeastern (15-4) Henryville (16-3) Howe (11-7) Linton-Stockton (16-3) Broad Ripple (13-3) Lapel (12-7) Southwood (12-4)

Class A