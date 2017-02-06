Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

My AP high school basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week:

Players on the Warren Central Warriors bench stand up as Warren Central Warriors Mack Smith (32) goes up to the basket for a layup at North Central High School, Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Warren Central won, 63-51, breaking a 14-game losing streak to North Central.

Players on the Warren Central Warriors bench stand up as Warren Central Warriors Mack Smith (32) goes up to the basket for a layup at North Central High School, Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Warren Central won, 63-51, breaking a 14-game losing streak to North Central.

Class 4A

  1. Warren Central (15-1)
  2. Fort Wayne North Side (18-1)
  3. Castle (17-2)
  4. North Central (17-3)
  5. New Albany (16-3)
  6. Logansport (18-1)
  7. Carmel (14-3)
  8. South Bend Riley (15-0)
  9. McCutcheon (17-2)
  10. Pike (15-4)

Class 3A

  1. Culver Academy (12-1)
  2. NorthWood (15-1)
  3. Brownstown Central (18-0)
  4. Twin Lakes (16-2)
  5. Griffith (15-2)
  6. Crispus Attucks (12-4)
  7. Brebeuf Jesuit (11-5)
  8. Evansville Bosse (11-6)
  9. Fort Wayne Luers (11-5)
  10. Park Tudor (13-5)

Class 2A

  1. Providence (16-1)
  2. Oak Hill (15-2)
  3. Barr-Reeve (17-2)
  4. Northeastern (15-4)
  5. Henryville (16-3)
  6. Howe (11-7)
  7. Linton-Stockton (16-3)
  8. Broad Ripple (13-3)
  9. Lapel (12-7)
  10. Southwood (12-4)

Class A

  1. Tindley (13-4)
  2. Lafayette Central Catholic (11-5)
  3. Wood Memorial (13-4)
  4. Oldenburg Academy (16-2)
  5. Clinton Prairie (15-3)
  6. Tri-County (16-2)
  7. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (12-8)
  8. Arlington (11-4)
  9. Oregon-Davis (13-5)
  10. Gary 21st Century (10-8)

, , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News