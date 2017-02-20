Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

My AP high school basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week:

Aaron Henry of Ben Davis.

Aaron Henry of Ben Davis.

Class 4A

  1. Fort Wayne North Side (21-1)
  2. Warren Central (19-2)
  3. New Albany (20-3)
  4. Castle (19-3)
  5. Logansport (22-1)
  6. McCutcheon (20-2)
  7. North Central (19-4)
  8. Carmel (17-4)
  9. Ben Davis (15-5)
  10. Hamilton Southeastern (18-5)

Class 3A

  1. Culver Academy (17-2)
  2. Crispus Attucks (16-4)
  3. NorthWood (19-2)
  4. Evansville Bosse (13-7)
  5. Brownstown Central (20-2)
  6. Griffith (18-3)
  7. Tri-West (18-3)
  8. Twin Lakes (18-3)
  9. Manual (14-6)
  10. Fort Wayne Luers (13-7)

Class 2A

  1. Providence (19-2)
  2. Barr-Reeve (20-2)
  3. Northeastern (18-4)
  4. Howe (16-7)
  5. Oak Hill (17-3)
  6. Southwood (16-4)
  7. Eastside (17-3)
  8. Broad Ripple (16-4)
  9. Linton-Stockton (18-4)
  10. Shenandoah (16-4)

Class A

  1. Tindley (15-5)
  2. Lafayette Central Catholic (16-5)
  3. Oldenburg Academy (19-2)
  4. Clinton Prairie (18-3)
  5. Tri-County (20-2)
  6. Wood Memorial (16-5)
  7. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (14-9)
  8. Oregon-Davis (17-5)
  9. Gary 21st Century (12-8)
  10. Lakewood Park (14-6)

, , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News