My AP high school basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week:
Class 4A
- Fort Wayne North Side (21-1)
- Warren Central (19-2)
- New Albany (20-3)
- Castle (19-3)
- Logansport (22-1)
- McCutcheon (20-2)
- North Central (19-4)
- Carmel (17-4)
- Ben Davis (15-5)
- Hamilton Southeastern (18-5)
Class 3A
- Culver Academy (17-2)
- Crispus Attucks (16-4)
- NorthWood (19-2)
- Evansville Bosse (13-7)
- Brownstown Central (20-2)
- Griffith (18-3)
- Tri-West (18-3)
- Twin Lakes (18-3)
- Manual (14-6)
- Fort Wayne Luers (13-7)
Class 2A
- Providence (19-2)
- Barr-Reeve (20-2)
- Northeastern (18-4)
- Howe (16-7)
- Oak Hill (17-3)
- Southwood (16-4)
- Eastside (17-3)
- Broad Ripple (16-4)
- Linton-Stockton (18-4)
- Shenandoah (16-4)
Class A
- Tindley (15-5)
- Lafayette Central Catholic (16-5)
- Oldenburg Academy (19-2)
- Clinton Prairie (18-3)
- Tri-County (20-2)
- Wood Memorial (16-5)
- Fort Wayne Blackhawk (14-9)
- Oregon-Davis (17-5)
- Gary 21st Century (12-8)
- Lakewood Park (14-6)