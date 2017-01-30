My AP high school boys basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week:
Class 4A
- New Albany (15-2)
- Castle (16-2)
- Fort Wayne North Side (17-1)
- Warren Central (14-1)
- North Central (15-3)
- Logansport (16-1)
- Carmel (13-3)
- South Bend Riley (14-0)
- McCutcheon (15-2)
- Pike (14-4)
Class 3A
- Culver Academy (11-1)
- NorthWood (14-1)
- Brebeuf Jesuit (10-4)
- Evansville Bosse (11-5)
- Park Tudor (13-4)
- Brownstown Central (16-0)
- Twin Lakes (15-2)
- Griffith (14-2)
- Manual (13-3)
- Crispus Attucks (10-4)
Class 2A
- Barr-Reeve (16-1)
- Providence (15-1)
- Oak Hill (14-2)
- Northeastern (14-4)
- Henryville (15-3)
- Howe (10-7)
- Linton-Stockton (15-3)
- Broad Ripple (12-3)
- Covington (12-4)
- Lapel (10-7)
Class A
- Tindley (12-4)
- Oldenburg Academy (16-1)
- Lafayette Central Catholic (10-4)
- Wood Memorial (11-4)
- Clinton Prairie (14-3)
- Tri-County (15-2)
- Fort Wayne Blackhawk (11-8)
- Arlington (9-4)
- Gary 21st Century (9-7)
- Oregon-Davis (12-5)
