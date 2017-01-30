Menu
Basketball

My AP high school boys basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week:

Warren Central Warriors Ki-ng Tyler (33) and Warren Central Warriors Mack Smith (32) sandwich North Central Panthers DJ Johnson (12) as Tyler takes a shot at North Central High School, Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Warren Central won, 63-51.

Class 4A

  1. New Albany (15-2)
  2. Castle (16-2)
  3. Fort Wayne North Side (17-1)
  4. Warren Central (14-1)
  5. North Central (15-3)
  6. Logansport (16-1)
  7. Carmel (13-3)
  8. South Bend Riley (14-0)
  9. McCutcheon (15-2)
  10. Pike (14-4)

Class 3A

  1. Culver Academy (11-1)
  2. NorthWood (14-1)
  3. Brebeuf Jesuit (10-4)
  4. Evansville Bosse (11-5)
  5. Park Tudor (13-4)
  6. Brownstown Central (16-0)
  7. Twin Lakes (15-2)
  8. Griffith (14-2)
  9. Manual (13-3)
  10. Crispus Attucks (10-4)

Class 2A

  1. Barr-Reeve (16-1)
  2. Providence (15-1)
  3. Oak Hill (14-2)
  4. Northeastern (14-4)
  5. Henryville (15-3)
  6. Howe (10-7)
  7. Linton-Stockton (15-3)
  8. Broad Ripple (12-3)
  9. Covington (12-4)
  10. Lapel (10-7)

Class A

  1. Tindley (12-4)
  2. Oldenburg Academy (16-1)
  3. Lafayette Central Catholic (10-4)
  4. Wood Memorial (11-4)
  5. Clinton Prairie (14-3)
  6. Tri-County (15-2)
  7. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (11-8)
  8. Arlington (9-4)
  9. Gary 21st Century (9-7)
  10. Oregon-Davis (12-5)

