Basketball

My AP high school boys basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week:

Trequan Spivey and Warren Central are No. 1 on my Class 4A ballot.

Class 4A

  1. Warren Central (17-1)
  2. Fort Wayne North Side (20-1)
  3. Castle (19-2)
  4. North Central (18-3)
  5. New Albany (18-3)
  6. Logansport (21-1)
  7. South Bend Riley (17-0)
  8. McCutcheon (18-2)
  9. Hamilton Southeastern (17-4)
  10. Carmel (15-4)

Class 3A

  1. Culver Academy (15-1)
  2. Brownstown Central (19-0)
  3. Twin Lakes (18-2)
  4. Crispus Attucks (14-4)
  5. NorthWood (17-2)
  6. Fort Wayne Luers (12-6)
  7. Griffith (16-3)
  8. Evansville Bosse (11-7)
  9. Tri-West (17-3)
  10. Brebeuf Jesuit (11-6)

Class 2A

  1. Providence (16-2)
  2. Oak Hill (16-2)
  3. Barr-Reeve (19-2)
  4. Northeastern (17-4)
  5. Howe (14-7)
  6. Broad Ripple (15-3)
  7. Southwood (13-4)
  8. Eastside (15-3)
  9. Linton-Stockton (17-4)
  10. Shenandoah (14-4)

Class A

  1. Tindley (13-5)
  2. Lafayette Central Catholic (13-5)
  3. Oldenburg Academy (17-2)
  4. Clinton Prairie (16-3)
  5. Tri-County (18-2)
  6. Wood Memorial (14-5)
  7. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (12-9)
  8. Arlington (12-5)
  9. Oregon-Davis (15-5)
  10. Gary 21st Century (11-8)

