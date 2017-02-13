My AP high school boys basketball ballot

Here’s a look at my Associated Press high school boys basketball ballot for this week:
Class 4A
- Warren Central (17-1)
- Fort Wayne North Side (20-1)
- Castle (19-2)
- North Central (18-3)
- New Albany (18-3)
- Logansport (21-1)
- South Bend Riley (17-0)
- McCutcheon (18-2)
- Hamilton Southeastern (17-4)
- Carmel (15-4)
Class 3A
- Culver Academy (15-1)
- Brownstown Central (19-0)
- Twin Lakes (18-2)
- Crispus Attucks (14-4)
- NorthWood (17-2)
- Fort Wayne Luers (12-6)
- Griffith (16-3)
- Evansville Bosse (11-7)
- Tri-West (17-3)
- Brebeuf Jesuit (11-6)
Class 2A
- Providence (16-2)
- Oak Hill (16-2)
- Barr-Reeve (19-2)
- Northeastern (17-4)
- Howe (14-7)
- Broad Ripple (15-3)
- Southwood (13-4)
- Eastside (15-3)
- Linton-Stockton (17-4)
- Shenandoah (14-4)
Class A
- Tindley (13-5)
- Lafayette Central Catholic (13-5)
- Oldenburg Academy (17-2)
- Clinton Prairie (16-3)
- Tri-County (18-2)
- Wood Memorial (14-5)
- Fort Wayne Blackhawk (12-9)
- Arlington (12-5)
- Oregon-Davis (15-5)
- Gary 21st Century (11-8)