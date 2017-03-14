Myah Selland named Gatorade S.D. GBB player of the Year

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket’s Myah Selland’s senior season, which saw her pass 2,000 points and 500 assists for her career, culminated in a runner-up finish at the Class B state tournament and now, recognition as the Gatorade South Dakota Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The Gatorade Player of the Year awards recognize athletic excellence, as well as academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Selland, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game, to go with 4.6 assists per game. She was lights out from inside the arc, knocking down 2-point field goals at a 59 percent clip.

“Myah Selland is a difficult matchup for opposing teams because she can post up, hit the perimeter shot and is often leading our fast break,” coach Tim McCain said. “Her overall strength is her willingness to make others around her better. She is a team player in every sense of the word.”

A member of the National Honor Society, Selland also participates in SCW’s concert band and chorus, and has served as the president of the student council. She also volunteered as a vacation bible camp mentor.

In the classroom, the future Jackrabbit has maintained a 4.09 GPA.

As a Gatorade Player of the Year, Selland will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program. Every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support. 12 spotlight grants – one for each sport – will be announced throughout the year.

