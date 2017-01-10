Myron Blueford to lead Arizona College Prep football program

Arizona College Prep is the smallest high school in the Chandler Unified School District with a little more than 400 students.

But student interest has increased enough for the school to add football beginning next school year.

Myron Blueford, who was an assistant at Phoenix College this past season and was defensive coordinator at Phoenix Moon Valley for four years, will lead the start of the program.

“We start all of our programs based on student interest,” said Athletic Director Heather Osborn, who is in her third year at the 2A Conference school. “We’ve had families asking for football since I started.

“We have successfully added boys volleyball and softball, as well as adding sand volleyball this year based on student demand, and felt that with the success of those programs that we were ready to tackle football.”

Arizona College Prep is about a mile from Chandler High, which has won two of the past three 6A Conference state championships.

Osborn said there is great support from parents and the district.

“We are confident that it will be a positive experience and addition for our school,” Osborn said.

Home games will be played at Andersen Junior High, which is preparing to make its field varsity ready.

“I’m extremely excited to coach in the best football district in the state,” Blueford said. “There are really good athletes on campus and I’m sure with adding football and being one of the best academic schools in the state, I anticipate it being an attractive school in the future.

“There is a tremendous amount of excitement on campus for football. It was an opportunity that most coaches would love. Starting a program at ACP is literally a dream come true.”

