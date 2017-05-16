N.C. assistant football, basketball coach accused of statutory rape of student

A teacher and coach in North Carolina has been arrested and charged with statutory rape after allegedly having sex with a student.

Jeb Stuart Bass, a social studies teacher as well as a junior varsity basketball coach and assistant football coach at Fred T. Foard (Newton, N.C), was also charged Monday with one count of sexual offense with a student, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office told the Charlotte Observer.

According to what school district officials told Charlotte’s WBTV, Bass was hired at Fred T. Foard in 2014 as a social studies teacher and was made full-time six months later. The officials told WBTV that Bass has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Catawba County high school coach accused of student sex assault » https://t.co/VZbThXfwY0 pic.twitter.com/ELTwSvfQtF — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) May 16, 2017

In a statement, Catawba County Schools superintendent Dr. Matthew Stover says he plans to notify Bass, a 2007 Fred T. Foard graduate, that he intends to recommend to the Catawba County Board of Education that he be dismissed and suspended without pay.

“Catawba County Board of Education’s policies prohibit any form of sexual misconduct and interaction between students and employees,” a statement read. “The Board would like to remind all students to be ever vigilant in immediately reporting any form of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment to their parents and administrators.”

Per WBTV, Bass appeared in court Tuesday morning where a judge raised his bond to $75,000 after the district attorney asked that it be raised to $100,000.