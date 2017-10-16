N.C. football player remains in coma after being injured last week

A 14-year-old football player has been in a coma for several days after suffering an injury last Thursday.

Thys Oldenburg, 14, is a freshman at Orange (N.C.) High. He suffered a head injury after being tackled in a game last week, and has been in the hospital since.

Family members started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

According to the page, Oldenburg has had three surgeries to reduce swelling and bleeding in the brain.

“He has still not regained consciousness and may not for awhile,” the post reads. “This will be a marathon and not a sprint.”

A vigil was held at Orange Sunday, where friends, family, and teammates came out to pray and show support.

“It’s scary,” one of Oldenburg’s teammates said. “It’s an awful feeling.”