N.C. football team adopts Texas team impacted by Hurricane Harvey

A North Carolina football team has “adopted” the players and families from a high school team in Texas that was impacted by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath.

As reported by The Charlotte Observer, East Rutherford High School in North Carolina is raising money and collecting clothes and other donations to send to Dickinson High in Texas. Dickinson’s coach and some players are currently staying in a shelter after damage to their homes.

East Rutherford will wear Dickinson High’s logo on their helmets. East Rutherford beat South Caldwell 47-7 on Wednesday.

The Observer said the idea came from the father of one of East Rutherford’s players. The father has a friend who works in Texas.