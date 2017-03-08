N.C. hoops coach, former Florida Gator Kenyan Weaks charged with breaking and entering, stalking, assault

BREAKING: Kenyan Weaks, coach of Central Cabarrus basketball team, has been suspended without pay after arrest. pic.twitter.com/enXcRsJDUo — Erin Kidd (@ErinKiddIT) March 7, 2017

A North Carolina high school basketball coach has been charged with a series of disturbing felonies, all connected with an apparent stalking incident that led to an assault of an unknown victim.

According to the Independent Tribune, Central Cabarrus boys basketball coach Kenyan Weaks was charged with felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, two counts of misdemeanor stalking and simple assault in the aftermath of an incident about which there have been few details.

The coach was reportedly arrested at Central Carbarrus High on Friday, March 3 and then was quickly suspended with pay by the Cabarrus County Schools system. He remained in jail until Sunday, March 5.

There has been no news about the identity of Weaks alleged victim. Meanwhile, the Vikings’ recent elimination from the North Carolina state tournament has made it far less likely that Weaks will enter the 2017-18 season as the team’s head coach; depending on the eventual verdict for or against Weaks it’s entirely possible he will be dismissed this summer … or sooner.

Meanwhile, Florida — where Weaks starred between 1996 and 2000 — removed Weaks’ personal bio from its website, as did another site of a school where Weaks served as coach.