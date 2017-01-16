N.C. HS runner shoveled a lane around a snow-covered track rather than spend time on treadmill

The workout before the workout. pic.twitter.com/EQlzogHNp8 — Quinn Schneider (@TheQSchneider) January 9, 2017

Give this to North Carolina track and cross country star Quinn Schneider: He’s incredibly determined.

The Woodlawn School senior, who expects to compete in both cross country and track at the Naval Academy in 2017, found himself snowbound during a recent Southern states winter storm. Such a development was sure to send him to a nearby treadmill so he could get in his daily workout, right?

Not necessarily. Instead, the recent winner of the Charlotte Observer’s best male cross country runner award, headed out of his house with a shovel and trekked to the school’s track. Then he began meticulously clearing snow off a lane all around the entire track, ensuring that no snow could slip he or any other runner up on the lane in question.

According to a video posted by the teen, and highlighted by The Washington Post, all the work took approximately an hour. Then he set out on his real workout: A 10-mile run.

“You’ve got to stay in your [training] routine,” Schneider told the Post. “If you get out of your routine, it’s not as effective.

“I’m not going to let the snow be an excuse not to go run today … The next day I definitely felt the workout from the shovel just in my shoulders and arms and back; it’s always important to do cross training.”

Even if that cross training is all in service of getting in a few extra laps.