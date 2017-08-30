N.C. school system investigates football coach after player was left at away game

Investigation of football coach completed https://t.co/F93vnTDxId — Chris Miller (@JDNsports) August 29, 2017

A school system in North Carolina said Tuesday that “appropriate protocols were not followed” when a football player wasn’t transported back with the team following an away game Friday night.

The Onslow County (N.C.) School System said that a Northside (Jacksonville, N.C.) player did not come home on the bus with the rest of his team after Friday night’s 34-6 loss at New Hanover (Wilmington, N.C.), according to the Jacksonville Daily News.

“The safety and security of students is of the utmost importance to the Onslow County School System. On Friday, August 25, 2017, at the end of the Northside-New Hanover varsity football game, a senior student-athlete was not transported back to Jacksonville with the team,” said OCS public information officer Suzie Ulbrich in a news release to the Jacksonville Daily News. “The situation has been investigated and it was discovered that appropriate protocols were not followed. Our sincere apologies go out to the student and family for this regrettable event.”

Student athletes must ride the bus from games with the team, unless a parent gives the coach notification – written or verbally – they want to take their child home with them, according to the Daily News.

According to the Daily News, second-year Northside head coach Kendrick Pollock was alleged to have had an altercation with the player following the team’s loss to New Hanover. The player was then left at the campus of the Wilmington school.

Pollock, 38, graduated from Jacksonville (N.C.) High in 1997 and has been on staff at Northside since 2010, per the Daily News. Last year, after taking over as head coach, the team reached the 2-AA state final. He is a health and physical education teacher at the school.

“This matter was brought to the attention of the school administration and district staff, and has been handled as a personnel matter by the district Human Resources department,” the news release said. “Onslow County Schools will critically review policies and procedures, as well as training for employees to ensure this will not happen in the future.”