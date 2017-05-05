N.C. softball player fighting rare disease honored on opposing team's senior day

In North Carolina, an opposing softball team’s senior day became an afternoon Tori Renfroe won’t soon forget.

As Asheville, N.C.’s WLOS tells it, Brevard (N.C.) center fielder Lauren DuBreuil was the only senior on her team. After Brevard honored its senior star, there was an unexpected announcement.

“Lady Devils would like to recognize another senior who embodies the true spirit of a hero,” the public address announcer said.

Sure enough, Brevard was honoring Renfroe, a senior right fielder at North Henderson (Hendersonville, N.C.).

Renfroe has von Hippel-Lindau syndrome. VHL is a rare disease that causes tumors and often leads to cancer. Her dad died from it, and she has already lost sight in one of her eyes.

“Her story is very inspirational,” DuBreuil told WLOS. “I didn’t, I had no idea last time we played them that she was on the team. It’s just amazing how far that she’s pushed herself even with this illness.”

According to WLOS, Renfroe’s teammates urged her onto the infield.

Renfroe called the tribute touching.

“I find a lot of support, apparently not only in my school, but just the community as a whole, so, it’s been really great,” a teary-eyed Renfroe told WLOS.

Renfroe is headed to Western Carolina University’s Honors College, where she plans to major in business and law with a goal of being an attorney.

Before she heads off to school, though, she has no doubt left a lasting impact.