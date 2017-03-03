N.C. softball team dedicates season to player's father

CORNELIUS, N.C.—It takes a certain skill set to play the game of softball. At a young age you learn how to hold the bat, how to catch and how to throw a ball.

Madi Treon learned those lessons from her father.

A father daughter bond grew even stronger when Treon coached his daughter.

Madi said: “He was was really hard on me.”

“He loved to coach,” her mom said. “He loved to be involved. It was the hardest thing when she got to high school. He wasn’t coaching or sitting in the stands.”

But when Madi took the field Hough High School for her sophomore year of softball, things were different. It was her first season without her dad.

“It was a really big honor to play for such a great man,” Madi said. “My dad was such a big inspiration for a lot of people.”

Scott Treon passed away in September after a 14-month battle with glioblastoma—an aggressive form of brain cancer.

But first, he tried his best to help his three young daughters understand.

Scott Treon spent his life giving back and in turn inspired a community. His finish line turned in to the Huskies starting line.

Madi’s teammates planned a surprise to honor her father, dedicating the 2017 season to Scott Treon.

A banner will hang in the outfield all season, a symbol of why they play the game.

It’s a reminder that it’s not about winning or losing, it’s about crossing your finish line.

“It’s been really tough, but they’re really supportive,” said Madi. “It’s really great to have such a great team.”