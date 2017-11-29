N.C. State-bound DT Alim McNeill honored with U.S. Army Bowl jersey

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | November 29, 2017
Sanderson (N.C.) defensive tackle Alim McNeill received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.
McNeill, an N.C. State commit, is the 10th-ranked player in the state, according to 247Sports.
He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.
