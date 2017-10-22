N.C. teen shot during baseball practice

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – Authorities are investigating what led to a North Carolina teen being shot in the neck during warmups for his high school baseball practice.

Police tell media outlets they’re probing the shooting Thursday afternoon at Rocky Mount High School.

Authorities say the 15-year-old student was hit by a .22-caliber bullet while on the baseball field before practice.

Police said the boy reported having a pain in his neck and went to the hospital. Authorities said his injuries are not life threatening, and he is recovering at home.

A spokeswoman for Nash-Rocky Mount Schools said the teen wasn’t targeted, and police say they’re probing reports of people possibly hunting in nearby woods at the time of the shooting.