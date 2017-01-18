N.C. WR prospect Sage Surratt shirks QB brother at UNC, commits to Wake Forest instead

Where once there was an almost automatic connection, the Surratt family now has a striking sibling rivalry.

Chazz Surratt, one of the top North Carolina-based football prospects in the Class of 2016, is now a redshirt freshman quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels. His brother, Sage Surratt, is a top North Carolina-based wide receiver who will sign with Wake Forest on National Signing Day rather than the Tar Heels.

The younger Surratt made his decision on Tuesday, committing to the Demon Deacons on Twitter. Notably, he offered a friendly call out to his brother in his announcement, as you can see below.

Dreams of receiving an education & playing Power 5 🏈for @WakeFB are coming true. #12 & #14 are always brothers. #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/bbMyZNoOO5 — Sage Surratt (@SageSurratt_14) January 17, 2017

Like his brother, Sage Surratt was named the North Carolina offensive player of the year by the Charlotte Observer. He also may stand a chance of winning similar honors on the basketball court for Lincolnton High, where he caught passes from Chazz until his senior season.

At Wake Forest, he’ll conceivably line up against his brother once every season. That will make matters interesting for the brothers’ parents, Kevin and Brandi Surratt. Yet for each brother, the decision appears to be maximizing their own opportunities to compete at the Power 5 level, even if it means they won’t be able to link up again.

As for Chazz Surratt, he’s clearly proud of his little brother. Not only did he re-tweet Sage Surratt’s commitment announcement, his entire Twitter line is littered with every mention of Sage’s accomplishments. Clearly, “#12 and #14 are always brothers” indeed.