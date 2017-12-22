N.J. coach arrested for allegedly pointing gun at two others inside ice rink

The Bayonne (N.J.) boys hockey coach was arrested earlier in December after he allegedly pointed a gun at two others inside the Korpi Ice Rink.

According to NJ.com, Bayonne coach David McKenna is charged with multiple weapons offenses in connection with an incident where he grabbed the gun of an assistant coach and allegedly pointed it at two other inside the rink.

The Bayonne social studies teacher was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

McKenna has served as the head coach of the Bayonne program since 2014 and there has been no public notice of him being put on leave a a result of the gun incident, at least as of yet.

That may be in part because Bayonne police don’t think McKenna, “intended to use the weapon against the victims, (but) the act of possessing the weapon under these circumstances and pointing the weapon were sufficient to bring these charges.”

It’s unknown what would happen to the program’s leadership if McKenna is jettisoned in the aftermath of the incident. Meanwhile, the assistant coach of the team whose gun McKenna gained access to works as a New Jersey state trooper, but is reportedly unlikely to face any charges in connection with the incident; he had no knowledge or awareness that McKenna could gain access to his firearm.