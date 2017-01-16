N.J. DL prospect Dalyn Wade-Perry picks Stanford

The media is often typecast as having an “East Coast bias.” No one will make similar accusations of new Stanford commit Dalyn Wade-Perry.

A three-star recruit out of Pope John XXIII (N.J.), Wade-Perry is a 6-foot-3, 340-pound dynamo who was chased by 25 of the nation’s top programs, including Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan and Oklahoma, among others.

Despite the perception that the East Coast-based programs would have an advantage in landing the Pope John XXIII star, Wade-Perry always expressed a sincere curiosity about playing on the West coast. He made his final two official visits to UCLA and Stanford, and noted how the Cardinal, in particular, utilized a very non-traditional approach to hosting his interview.

Thank you to all the programs that have put their faith in me. I'd now like to announce my commitment to STANFORD UNIVERSITY! #CardClass17🌲🔴 pic.twitter.com/lgbMQ24DDl — D-Wade (@DalynWP) January 16, 2017

Naturally, it’s too early to know what kind of an impact Wade-Perry will have on the Cardinal, or vice versa, but his decision certainly has all the hallmarks of a very creative defensive lineman who knows what he wants for himself, first and foremost.

“Stanford has academics that are second to none,” Wade-Perry told 247 Sports. “Their football program is one of the tops in the country. I love the campus and feel the people there around me can make me a better person.

“Once [Cardinal coach David Shaw] told me I got in (through admissions) I told him I was in.”